Will Former Divas Champion AJ Lee Appear On 'WWE Evolution'?

WWE Evolution promises to be groundbreaking and historical all in one when it takes place on October 30th, 2018. The past will correlate with the present and future Superstars of the growing Women’s Division.

The show is something that many fans have been looking forward to for so long, especially if former Divas Champion AJ Lee made a shocking return to WWE television.

That is a hot rumor that has been making the rounds on social media, and has now come to light on a broader surface. And while it would be a great full-circle moment for Lee to be a part of Evolution, don’t look for it to happen. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there wasn’t anything to those rumors in addition to the increasing rift that has been growing between WWE and CM Punk.

Of course, Punk has been on less than stellar terms with the company from his infamous walkout to recently winning the well-known defamation case against WWE doctor Chris Amann. One can see that Lee is in between a rock and a hard place in an uncomfortable situation; and that is if she even thought about making an appearance for the company. Considering how things went awry professionally in addition to being excluded from the WWE 24: Women’s Evolution documentary, an appearance from Lee is a long shot in the dark.

BREAKING: AJ Lee (April Mendez) has decided to retire from in-ring competition with WWE. We wish AJ the very best. — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2015

Without a doubt, Lee had a hand in making the WWE Women’s Division what it is today. From her spunky personality to becoming outspoken against a very different WWE Divas Division some years ago, Lee resonated among fans which brought more attention to the division at that time.

Lee’s popularity earned her the first WWE tee shirt for a female Superstar since Trish Stratus. It was the start to a growing endeavor with current Women Superstars.

However, Lee would retire from in-ring competition in April 2015 just shortly – a little over three months – before the remarkable Divas Revolution storyline took off that summer.