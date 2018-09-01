CM Punk Comments On Chicago Autograph Signing Before 'All In'

The historical All In weekend is in full swing in the Windy City. Kicking off the weekend was the rare appearance of former WWE Superstar CM Punk, who was on hand at One Hour Tees doing a Meet and Greet session on Friday. There was a big turnout for the event, to which Punk offered a tweet reflecting on it.

I don't have the words to properly express how thankful I am to have seen, spent a small amount of time with, and listened to some moving stories from some great people today. Appreciate you all. Thanks for the smiles. #fans #friends #strangers #samekids — Coach (@CMPunk) September 1, 2018

When the Punk meet and greet was first announced the news fired off rumors that he could possibly be All In, given it was taking place in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. But whether Punk is All In or not doesn’t overlook the fact that he’s taken part of a pro wrestling event – it’s a bold move on his part. Considering Punk’s love/hate relationship with pro wrestling, actions speak louder than words in this case. The event looked to be a positive outcome for Punk, should he consider giving wrestling another chance.

In addition to the event, Cody Rhodes has said that an offer was made to Punk to appear at All In by Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks. Rhodes pointed out that Punk has a “mythical presence” that has captured fans’ imaginations even after his exile from wrestling. He believed that All In was a good idea for Punk to reconnect with his fans.

However, Rhodes more or less confirmed that Punk has no intention of making a return to pro wrestling anytime soon but instead focusing on his MMA career. Punk may not be in that mindset now, but perhaps this weekend will give him further clarity that he is indeed missed.

Rhodes did state that All In is more about the future of the industry but having known talent there brings it more credibility. All In is primed to make a mark on pro wrestling regardless if Punk was a part of the show.

An event of this magnitude is something that is unheard of in this generation. In a market that WWE has dominated for so long, All In will set the standard for what is to come in the future of pro wrestling.