WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart Pens Heartwarming Statement On Jim Neidhart's Passing

Long before Bret Hart rose to prominence as one of the best technical wrestlers of his generation, he was a member of The Hart Foundation. He and tag team parter Jim Neidhart couldn’t be more different from a style perspective but they meshed together perfectly.

The Hart Foundation was one of the most successful duos in WWE. Even after The Hitman went solo and became one of the company’s top guys, he and The Anvil continued their association in the expanded Hart Foundation. To this day, many WWE fans cannot think about one Superstar without thinking about his partner.

Neidhart’s recent death shocked the pro wrestling world and obviously had an impact on Bret. But it wasn’t until very recently that The Hitman finally spoke about his close friend’s passing.

Bret addressed the situation on his Instagram.

“I’m sorry for taking so long in making a statement about the recent passing of my longtime friend and companion Jim “Anvil” Neidhart. No loss has ever dimmed the light in my heart as this one. I loved Jim as more than a brother. He was a one-of-kind character.”

Hart also spoke of their early days as a tag team in Canada.

“We had always been close friends from the first time we met in Stampede Wrestling. We never fought or argued about anything and we were always in agreement. Aside from being my loyal friend, tag team partner, and brother-in-law, I can say Jim helped me keep my sanity during our numerous dark and lonely times.”

But Bret Hart also talked about The Hart Foundation’s time as one of the top tag teams in WWE.

“When it came to wrestling teams like Andre the Giant and Haku, the British Bulldogs, the Nasty Boys, Demolition, and The Rockers, the Hart Foundation could work with any team and have the best match on the card. We were both always very proud of all of our accomplishments as the Hart Foundation but we we were always most proud of our friendship.”

The Hart Foundation was well respected throughout WWE and it was the goodwill with fans that followed Bret into his singles career. Bret is one of the most legendary Superstars in WWE history but it was his time with Jim Neidhart that indeed stands out as among the most memorable moments of his career.