A September to Remember: MLB Milestones Within Reach

The 2018 season has entered the home stretch. With that in mind, here are some statistical milestones that could be see in the year’s final month.

Can the Yankees reach 265?

The Yankees lead the major leagues with 227 home runs. Including Wednesday, the Bronx Bombers will play 23 more games. New York is on pace for 265 home runs (264.6 to be exact). The single season record for homers by a club is 264, set by the 1997 Mariners.

How many wins can the Red Sox get?

With their 9-8 victory against the Braves on Wednesday, the Red Sox reached 97 wins on the season. Boston has 21 games remaining in 2018 and could set a new team record for wins in a single year. The 1912 Red Sox—a club that played more than 100 years ago—won 105 games that season.

How low can Jacob deGrom go?

Despite just eight victories to his name this season, Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom has proven to be one of—if not the—best pitcher in the majors. He leads MLB with a 1.68 ERA. That’s on pace to be the second-lowest ERA by a Mets’ pitcher to be qualified for the ERA title. Only Dwight Gooden, who posted a 1.53 in 1985, was better.

Can Max Scherzer reach four and 300?

Scherzer is vying for the fourth Cy Young award. He won the 2013 American League Cy Young, as well as the 2016 and 2017 National League awards. Scherzer’s made a good case for 2018, as he leads the NL in strikeouts (260), WHIP (0.88), innings pitched (193.2) and batting average against (.179). He would become fifth different pitcher with at least four Cy Young awards, joining Roger Clemens (seven), Randy Johnson (five), Greg Maddux (four) and Steve Carlton (four).

Scherzer is also on pace for a career-high 303 strikeouts for 2018. Since the start of the 2003 season, only Clayton Kershaw (301 in 2015) and Chris Sale (308 in 2017) have eclipsed 300 strikeouts for a single year.

Can CC Sabathia reach 3,000?

The 2007 American League Cy Young winner is 30 strikeouts away from 3,000 for his major-league career. He would become just the 17th pitcher in MLB history to reach the milestone. Sabathia would also join Randy Johnson (4,875) and Steve Carlton (4,136) as the only left-handed pitchers to reach 3,000 strikeouts.