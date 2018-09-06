Former WWE Star Justin Credible Arrested For Second Time In A Month

Pro wrestling stars typically make headlines outside of the ring for any number of reasons. Sometimes a talent crosses over into another medium, such as The Rock, who is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood today. Other times a talent enters the world of politics, like Kane, who was recently elected the new mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

But sometimes pro wrestlers become known for far less glamorous reasons. This is the case for Peter Polaco, also known as Justin Credible. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Credible was recently arrested for violation of a restraining order and unfortunately, that’s not the worst of it.

This is the second arrest for Credible over the past 30 days. The first arrest came in July of 2018 for another protective order violation. The former ECW and WWE star is now facing a bond of $50,000. Credible is also being held on disorderly conduct and assault in the third degree.

Following Justin’s July arrest, he spoke to his fans via Pro Wrestling Sheet.

“I promise to my fans, my friends and my family that the man Peter Polaco will never be a negative headline again, and the character Justin Credible still has many great moments left.”

Credible’s first WWE run came in 1994, when he debuted as the masked wrestler Aldo Montoya. Justin spent three years with the company before moving to ECW in 1997. Credible finally realized his full potential under Paul Heyman in ECW and eventually became the world champion in 2000.

Credible has not been seen in Vince McMahon’s company since 2006. He did retire in 2015 but that retirement was short lived as he has come back to work a handful of dates since then. Credible has not released any statements as of this writing. It’s unknown if he has indeed posted bond or if he is still in jail.