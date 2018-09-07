Lanny Poffo On Jay Lethal Wearing Macho Man's Jacket At 'All In'

ALL IN is still the talk of the pro wrestling world and with good reason. Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks managed to take what was simply an idea and turn it into a fully formed event.

Not only did ALL IN sell out over 11,000 seats, the night was also full of great performances by some of the industry’s top stars. One of those stars is Jay Lethal, who successfully defended his Ring of Honor World Championship against Flip Gordon. But Lethal did not come alone.

Jay was accompanied by Lanny Poffo, the brother of the “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Poffo was on hand for Lethal, who paid tribute to the late Macho Man with his “Black Machismo” gimmick. But how did Lethal come to wear Randy’s famous ring jacket to the ring at ALL IN?

Poffo recently spoke to Pro Wrestling Sheet about that very topic.

“One of Randy’s biggest fans is Doctor Marty Urban in Massachusetts. He has about eight of Randy’s outfits. So when Jay Lethal invited me to ALL IN, I got with my friend, Doctor Marty Urban and he took pictures of all the outfits and gave Jay Lethal his choice.”

Lanny also spoke about his feelings regarding the ALL IN event as a whole.

“I enjoyed every minute of it. I’m very very appreciative to Jay Lethal, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, all the people that made it possible. I cannot tell you how happy I am that I got one more run. I’m gonna be 64 years old December 28 and they just made me feel so young and so welcome and respected.”

Poffo’s pairing with Lethal will certainly be a moment that many fans will never forget. It was the perfect touch for a tribute that continues to entertain fans as well as the memory of a Superstar that will never fade away.