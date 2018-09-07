Ten Predictions for the Packers 2018 Season

The Green Bay Packers start their 2018 campaign against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. It’s a divisional game and an important one for the Packers. But here’s a look at 10 things that will happen to the Packers over the course of the coming season including a prediction for the team’s record for 2018.

Aaron Rodgers Returns to Form

The Packers are a very different team with Aaron Rodgers under center. Last year’s 7-9 team would have won at least 10 games and made the playoffs had their starting quarterback been healthy. Rodgers extends plays, throws receivers open and finds a way to win games. There may be a little rust early on, A-Rod will be back in his usual Pro Bowl form quickly. The difference on the field will be dramatic.

Aaron Jones Becomes the Pack’s Most Reliable RB

While Jones will miss the first two games of the season due to a suspension, he is the Packers most explosive weapon out of the backfield. Last season, the former UTEP star averaged 5.5 yards per carry while no other running back on the Pack averaged more than 3.8. He will gradually eclipse both Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery to be the starting running back. Jones’ lack of size may prevent him from becoming a workhorse, but he will be effective and give Rodgers a weapon the Pack has lacked since Eddie Lacy was able to stay in shape.

Jimmy Graham Scores 10 or more TDs

The signing of Jimmy Graham gives Green Bay a weapon at tight end who can stretch the field and opposing defenses must account for. Graham may be a step slower than he was in his prime with the Saints, but he will be deadly in the red zone. In practice and in limited preseason action, Graham was already developing good chemistry with Rodgers. Look for them to be one of the best red-zone combos in the NFL this season.

The secondary will be much improved

The addition of rookie CBs Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson plus the steadying influence of veterans Tramon Williams and Davon House will improve the Green Bay secondary which was a problem area last season. Better play at corner should also make things easier for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix who should bounce back from the struggles of 2017. The rookies will be inconsistent early in the season but watch them make more and more plays as the weather gets colder and they feel more comfortable playing in the NFL.

Neither Perry nor Matthews plays more than 12 games

Both Nick Perry and Clay Matthews have lengthy injury histories and this season probably won’t be very different. Expect both starting OLBs to miss at least four games. It will really cost the Packers if the two of them are injured at the same time, leaving the team very thin at edge rusher. This will be the defense’s biggest problem this season. If the Pack can’t put consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, it will put a lot more pressure on the secondary.

Green Bay’s run defense will be top 10

Last season, Green Bay’s run defense ranked 17th in the league against the run, allowing 112.1 yards-per game. The addition of Mo Wilkerson and a strong defensive line rotation will help improve the run defense, as will the addition of Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator. Pettine’s system is simple for his players but difficult for opposing offenses to read. With Rodgers back in the lineup, the Pack is also less likely to be trailing as much which means teams can’t just run the football to try to eat up the clock late in games.

Davante Adams will get his first 1,000-yard season

Davante Adams will finally get his first career 1,000-yard season this year. In 2016, the former Fresno State star fell just three yards short of the 1,000-yard plateau with a healthy Rodgers in the lineup. Last season, Adams missed two complete games due to injury and finished with 885 yards despite Rodgers missing roughly half the season. This year, there is no doubt Adams will be Rodgers’ go-to target. If both Rodgers and Adams stay relatively healthy, the Pack’s top wideout should finish well above 1,000 yards for the season.

JK Scott Will Struggle with the Cold

Rookie punter JK Scott has looked very good in practice and gradually got better in preseason games. He will be a weapon on special teams and will have a positive impact on games early. Although his family is originally from Wisconsin, Scott will struggle a bit in November and December when the thermometer dips in Green Bay. He will adjust eventually, but the cold weather will affect his distance this season.

One of the Rookie WRs Will Emerge by Season’s End

All three of the wide receivers GM Brian Gutekunst drafted made the team, but only one of them will make an impact on offense and not until the second half of the season. J’Mon Moore was drafted the highest, but he struggled the most early in the preseason. Expect Marquez Valdes-Scantling to be the first of the three to make an impact offensively, and only late in the season.

The Packers will return to the playoffs

Last year’s 7-9 record was mostly due to Rodgers’ absence. This year’s team appears deeper and more talented thanks to new GM Brian Gutekunst’s offseason moves. Assuming the team stays relatively healthy, they should battle the Vikings for the top spot in the very competitive NFC North. Look for an 11-5 season and a return to the playoffs for the Pack this year.