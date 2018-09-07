The HOVG Podcast: Jeff Pearlman
The HOVG Podcast: Jeff Pearlman
The Hall of Very Good | September 7, 2018
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jeff Pearlman.
The New York Times bestselling author finally returns to talk to the boys about his new book ( Football for a Buck: ) and how Donald Trump paid a pivotal role in the demise of the league, shares the crazy story of Greg Fields and gives his theory as to why we’re fixated on years-old tweets and former sitcom actors bagging groceries. The Crazy Rise and Crazier Demise of the USFL
SHOW NOTES:
VIDEO
Brewers’ Josh Hader Receives Standing Ovation in First Return to the Mound
The Cosby Show Star Geoffrey Owens Now Works $11-an-hour Supermarket Job
How The NFL’s New Helmet Rule Could Change Football As We Know It
Mike Tomczak on eBay
503 Sports: The King of Throwbacks
VIDEO
JEFF’S BOOKS:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by
. Teambrown Apparel
Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast
