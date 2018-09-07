The HOVG Podcast: Jeff Pearlman

By: The Hall of Very Good | September 7, 2018

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jeff Pearlman.

The New York Times bestselling author finally returns to talk to the boys about his new book (Football for a Buck: The Crazy Rise and Crazier Demise of the USFL) and how Donald Trump paid a pivotal role in the demise of the league, shares the crazy story of Greg Fields and gives his theory as to why we’re fixated on years-old tweets and former sitcom actors bagging groceries.

SHOW NOTES:

Brewers’ Josh Hader Receives Standing Ovation in First Return to the Mound

The Cosby Show Star Geoffrey Owens Now Works $11-an-hour Supermarket Job

How The NFL’s New Helmet Rule Could Change Football As We Know It

Mike Tomczak on eBay

503 Sports: The King of Throwbacks

JEFF’S BOOKS:

