The Daily Target 9/9

Last Night: Friday – Twins 10, Kansas City 6 – The Twins broke an extended losing streak, because playing against the Royals tends to do that. Stephen Gonsalves was ineffective again, but the Twins erased the deficit immediately after the Royals put 6 up in the 3rd, and didn’t really let off the gas after that.

Saturday – Kansas City 4, Twins 1 – Jorge Lopez had a perfect game through 8 innings. Not much more to say than that.

WCCO: Rosario, Adrianza Lead Twins Past Royals 10-6 – Let’s remember the good times, huh? There were two games that I missed, but with baseball coming to a close soon, I prefer to be optimistic.