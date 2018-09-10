Watch: Kenny Golladay destroys Trumaine Johnson, forces fumble

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay must have played multiple positions in high school, and maybe even college, because it’s clear that he can hit — hard.

Golladay did his offense a huge favor during Monday’s game against the Jets, bailing quarterback Matthew Stafford out in the process.

It happened when Stafford threw his first interception of the game, which landed right in the hands of Jets big free-agent acquisition, cornerback Trumaine Johnson.

Golladay, however, made sure the Lions offense didn’t have to even leave the field — leveling Johnson with his shoulder, to jar the ball loose. The Lions pounced on it, and recovered the fumble.

.It was a clean hit, too. What a thing of beauty.