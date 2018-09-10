Watch: Sam Darnold throws pick-six on first career pass attempt

Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold apparently wanted to get his worst throws out of the way early in his NFL career.

Darnold, who the Jets traded up to select with the third overall pick in the NFL Draft, was faced with a tough task on Monday night: To go on the road, and attempt to win in his first career start, being just 21 years of age.

And his first career pass attempt was one he’d love to have back.

Darnold, on the Jets first play from scrimmage, attempted an ill-advised throw across his body, and cornerback Quandre Diggs picked it off and ran it in for the score.

That’s part of the process that comes along with starting a rookie running back. Growing pains are to be expected.