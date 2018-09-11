No one was expecting the Dallas Cowboys to be an offensive juggernaut, with question marks in both the passing and running game. They faced a strong defense in their first game of the season, but the Carolina Panthers exposed their biggest problems in a brutal way.

They were never able to establish anything on the running game. The Cowboys continually used Dak Prescott out of the shotgun, but there was never any space created for Ezekiel Elliot. The Cowboys were unable to get him in positions to make plays, and no one else on that roster is picking up the slack.

With such a lackluster receiving core, the Cowboys do not have enough ways to create big plays, and get their offense in rhythm. The problem, however, is that the offense is not doing anything different to try and create the space that is needed for their talent to function.

They do not have great pieces, but the Cowboys brought in Allen Hurns to be a primary and reliable option. Against the Panthers, he never even got an opportunity to prove that he is capable of having that impact.

Tavon Austin was supposed to be a great change of pace option, who can be used in many different positions. Against the Panthers, he was non existent. The Cowboys tried nothing new with him, and the return game was the only place he was really able to showcase his ability.

Once again, the Cowboys forced things in the running game with a stacked box, refused to look downfield in the passing game, sticking to their one reliable option with short completions to Cole Beasley. The Panthers never had to adjust, and dominated in all the areas they needed to.

In previous years the Cowboys were successful with a basic game plan. They were able to impose their will with the running game, and break their opponents backs with big plays in the passing game.

Without Tony Romo, Dez Bryant and a healthy offensive line, that is not going to work. They do not have the big plays that keep the defense honest. That strategy only works if the Cowboys have the talent to overwhelm their opponent and impose their will.

After that performance against the Panthers, it is clear that the Cowboys will not impose their will against a strong defense, and they do not pose enough threats with such a basic approach. It is a great way to mitigate mistakes, but the Cowboys do not have the talent to sustain that approach.

It is time for Scott Linehan to realize what kind of changes need to be made. There is a different feel and make up to this team and they cannot continue to do the same things that are clearly not going to work.

Everyone knows that the Cowboys coaching staff is under a lot of pressure this season. You do not want to overreact too much to one game against a top defense, but it is crucial to prove you are willing to make the necessary adjustments to grow and develop.

The Cowboys need to rediscover what their offensive identity is, because it is never going to work if they keep going with the same ineffective approach. The Cowboys may not have enough time to establish something truly great, and Linehan may not be able to save his job if he does not find some way to use their offensive talent in an effective way.

The Cowboys came out of that first game knowing that their defense can be good enough for them to win. The major problems were clearly on offense, and this team will not survive if they do not improve.

The Cowboys need to find other ways to make sure they establish the best running attack in the NFL, and they have to put in a lot of work to make sure these receivers can get some sort of separation, allowing Prescott to get comfortable and establish a rhythm.

The Cowboys have made it clear that they do not have the talent to sustain playing the way Linehan wants to. If the cowboys do not showcase how much of a fluke that first game was, Linehan needs to accept the reality of their limitations and make adjustments.

It is on the coaching staff to show a willingness to adapt to what they have at their disposal, and at least put in the effort to try and change things up in a way that might work better. Without that, it will take a miraculous turn around from that opening game to save their jobs this season.