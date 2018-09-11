NFL Viewing Picks for Week 2: 09/13 — 17/2018

All Times Eastern

Thursday, September 13

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame: The Gold Jacket Contenders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff Live from Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

8:20 p.m.

Thursday Night Football, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals — NFL Network (Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews//Kristina Pink)

Sunday, September 16

NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

Studio and Pregame Shows

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football Weekend live from New York, NY — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning live from Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel 704, noon

Red Zone — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — Fox/NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

1 p.m.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

Indianapolis Colts at Washington — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills — Tom McCarthy/Steve Beuerlein

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon/Steve Tasker

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons — Dan Helle/Greg Jennings//Karyn Bryant

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers — Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver

Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber/Tiki Barber

4:05 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams —Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth//Jennifer Hale

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers — Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman//Shannon Spake

4:25 p.m.

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins

8:20 p.m.

Sunday Night Football, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya

Monday, September 17

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

Monday Night Football, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears — Joe Tessitore/Jason Whitten/Booger McFarland//Lisa Salters (ESPN)/Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe (ESPN Deportes/ESPN2)