NFL Viewing Picks for Week 2: 09/13 — 17/2018

All Times Eastern
Thursday, September 13
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame: The Gold Jacket Contenders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Mic’d Up — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff Live from Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight
8:20 p.m.
Thursday Night Football, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals — NFL Network (Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews//Kristina Pink)
Sunday, September 16
NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)
Studio and Pregame Shows
NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Good Morning Football Weekend live from New York, NY — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning live from Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, noon
Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon
Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel 704, noon
Red Zone — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.
NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
The OT — Fox, 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.
Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — Fox/NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
1 p.m.
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
Indianapolis Colts at Washington — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills — Tom McCarthy/Steve Beuerlein
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon/Steve Tasker
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons — Dan Helle/Greg Jennings//Karyn Bryant
Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers — Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver
Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber/Tiki Barber
4:05 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams —Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth//Jennifer Hale
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers — Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman//Shannon Spake
4:25 p.m.
New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins
8:20 p.m.
Sunday Night Football, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya
Monday, September 17
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.
NFL Esta Noche — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.
8:15 p.m.
Monday Night Football, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears — Joe Tessitore/Jason Whitten/Booger McFarland//Lisa Salters (ESPN)/Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe (ESPN Deportes/ESPN2)
