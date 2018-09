Last Night: New York Yankees 7, Twins 2 – Kyle Gibson dueled J.A. Happ right into the 6th inning, but he had about a million pitches, was pulled and the bullpen fell apart. The Twins just aren’t good against the Yankees, and that always overtakes the guys that know what they’re doing.

