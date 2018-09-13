Leonard Fournette gives injury update ahead of Week 2 game vs Patriots

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette had a premature exit from Sunday’s game against the Giants after suffering a hamstring injury.

Fournette is no stranger to injuries, having dealt with ankle and knee issues in the past.

As far as his hamstring goes, specifically what it means for the Jaguars’ Week 2 showdown with the Patriots, it’s unclear if Fournette will be available for the game. He’s currently listed as questionable, but appears to be optimistic about his status.

Jags RB Leonard Fournette on his hamstring injury and Sunday availability: “I started running on it today (he didn’t practice). It feels good. So that’s progress. We’ll see. It’s a gametime decision… I like my chances more and more as the day has gone on." — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 13, 2018

Fournette carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards in Sunday’s game, and he’ll be key for the Jaguars heading into this epic matchup, which is a rematch of the 2017 AFC Championship game.