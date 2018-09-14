Robby Fabbri officially activated off the injured reserve list

The St. Louis Blues have officially activated Robby Fabbri off of the injured reserve list, clearing the forward’s return ahead of training camp. Fabbri missed the entire 2017-18 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee.

This summer, the 22-year-old Fabbri signed a one-year contract with the Blues worth $925,000. The deal is the perfect bridge contract that allows Fabbri to prove he’s healthy and capable of being a reliable NHL forward in exchange for a potentially larger contract should things go well.

For the Blues, Fabbri represents a low-risk, high-reward situation that could pan out in a great way. When healthy, Fabbri has shown some glimpses of pure offensive talent that could assist in rounding out an already potent looking Blues attack. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been healthy too often.

On the flip side, should things go poorly or should Fabbri go down with yet another injury, the Blues aren’t on the hook for too much. Less than a million in cap space is a fair risk to take on a player with Fabbri’s potential.

Here’s hoping we see a healthy Fabbri in training camp and beyond.