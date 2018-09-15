UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Mark Hunt may have tapped out earlier today in Moscow, but at least he was well compensated for it.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 22,603

Gate: $1,800,040

Mark Hunt: $765,000 ($750,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrei Arlovski: $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aleksei Oleinik: $121,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jan Blachowicz: $119,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Petr Yan: $79,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Son for missing weight, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Magomed Ankalaev: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

C.B. Dollaway: $69,000 ($49,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Alves: $68,000 ($48,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok fight week incentive pay)

Rustam Khabilov: $64,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shamil Adburakhimov: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mairbek Taisumov: $37,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $8,000 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Johnson: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ramazan Emeev: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nikita Krylov: $31,000 ($26,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Desmond Green: $26,000 ($14,000 to show, $8,000 from Taisumov for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexey Kunchenko: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Khalid Murtazaliev: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Merab Dvalishvili: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kajan Johnson: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marcin Prachnio: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Adam Yandiev: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Stefan Sekulic: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Terrion Ware: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jin Soo Son: $11,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)