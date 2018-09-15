WATCH: WWE 'Hell In A Cell' Structure Gets Constructed Live

Hell in a Cell is one of the most popular gimmick matches in WWE. The event of the same name is coming on Sunday, September 16 and promises to be a big one for the company. The stars of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live will represent in high profile bouts as only they can.

WWE’s Twitter account posted a live video of the Cell’s construction, giving fans an inside look at how the massive structure comes together. Fans will notice one major difference between this Cell and the ones that came before, as this time, the metal is blood red.

One day before the @WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, get an inside look at the construction of the dreaded structure! #HIAC #HellInACell https://t.co/dSj1DLyXLb — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2018

This year’s Hell in a Cell may not have a very deep card in terms of matches, but the talent booked is indeed impressive. The event will feature eight matches, six of which are championship bouts.

The Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships will be on the line, as well as both brand’s tag team titles. But the two major contests of the night will spotlight WWE’s top main event prizes.

WWE champion AJ Styles will defend his title against bitter rival Samoa Joe. This feud has become personal in recent weeks, thanks to Joe’s constant verbal tirades against AJ’s family. Styles has been portrayed as a desperate man, bent on revenge against The Samoan Submission Specialist.

Mick Foley will act as special guest referee when WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns puts his title up inside Hell in a Cell against Braun Strowman. This rivalry has now become a war between factions over the past few weeks. Reigns, along with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as The Shield, have been battling Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

The interesting part about this event is that only two matches will be fought inside the Cell. Reigns versus Strowman is one of course and the other is the match between Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton.

The first Hell in a Cell match happened in 1997 and 39 more HIAC matches have taken place since then. The first Hell in a Cell pay-per-view was in 2009 and has become a regular yearly event for WWE.