WWE Reportedly Interested In Current Impact Wrestling Star

WWE has built an impressive roster over the last several years, but they never stop looking to bring in fresh talent for one of their brands.

Current Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross recently flew under its radar, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and could be offered a contract in the near future.

Kross is relatively new to the business, having made his debut in 2014. He has competed in Global Force Wrestling as well as Lucha Underground.

A manufactured systemic illusion perpetuated by the weak to falsify the success of those who are no longer powerful enough to preserve the right of control themselves as individuals. pic.twitter.com/IH1QlDihdU — 🐇Killer Kross ⌛️💀❌ (@realKILLERkross) September 9, 2018

He made his debut with Impact Wrestling this past summer, being revealed as the man behind the mystery X attacks. That debut is what likely put him on WWE’s map, as it was really well done.

Petey Williams had been accused of being behind the attacks and was “arrested” on the show, only to have the arresting officer attack him and reveal himself as the man responsible for the attacks.

Another factor in WWE’s interest is likely his size. Kross is 6-foot-4 and weighs 265 pounds. He is quite athletic for his size and offers a unique look that could make him a top star in WWE.

In Impact Wrestling, he has been working as an associate of current Impact World champion Austin Aries. It’s unknown what kind of contract he’s under with Impact and how soon he might be able to join WWE, if there is mutual interest.

However, New Japan Pro Wrestling may also be interested in the 33-year old star which could trigger some sort of bidding war between NJPW and WWE.

Right now, it appears that Kross will have multiple options.

It says a lot for Kross as to the impact, no pun intended, that he’s already made in his career. He’s been used mainly in backstage scenes and as a bodyguard of sorts for Aries and has only just started working in the ring.

Still, he was recognized with the Rising Star Award by the Cauliflower Alley Club, so many others have recognized his potential as well.