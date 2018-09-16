WWE Legend Disagrees With The Shield Being The Greatest Faction Of All Time

The Shield is considered by many pro wrestling fans to be the greatest faction in the history of WWE. Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are back together again and have been rolling along as if they never split.

The Hounds of Justice are indeed on top of their game right now and looking better than ever before. But even though they’re over with the WWE faithful, there are some that perhaps disagree with The Shield’s distinction as the greatest of all time. One of those critics happens to be King Kong Bundy.

Bundy’s recent tweet was not only a strong declaration on his part, it was also an obvious tribute to his former faction. The late Bobby Heenan led his family to the top of the wrestling world during the 1980’s WWF. The Heenan Family waged countless wars with Hulk Hogan, taking him to his limit in every match.

Bundy in particular stood out from the rest, mostly because of his immense size and his ferocity in the ring. He proved to be a tough test for Hogan and for anyone else that stood in his way.

The Shield however continues to wage wars of its own. They’re currently embroiled in a rivalry with Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. It marks the first time that The Hounds of Justice are evenly matched from top to bottom, which makes the feud that much more intense.

The Shield is at the top of WWE and that’s where they usually ride every time they join forces. Their split in 2014 helped build Rollins as a main event Superstar and set three three men on paths that would lead them all to world title glory. Though they’e on the same page now, it may only be a matter of time until they implode once again.