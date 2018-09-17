Cowboys Rumors: Stephen Jones opens door for Dez Bryant signing

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant spent the entirety of his career in Dallas, so it makes sense that he could end up back there.

The Cowboys, after all, are clearly thin at the wide receiver position. Dallas is in need of a tall, physical receiver, to help move the chains on third down, and also target in the red zone.

Dallas was able to get a big play that was vital in the team’s win over the Giants on Sunday night, with Tavon Austin being on the receiving end of a 64-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott on the third play from scrimmage. But aside from that, the team didn’t really get much from its receiving corps. Cole Beasley was effective as always in the slot, but the team needs help on the outside.

As such, the rumors are heating up about Bryant ending up back in Dallas, and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones didn’t shoot them down — effectively leaving the door open.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan asked about the possibility of Dallas re-signing Dez Bryant: “Don’t necessarily see that at this moment, but we’re always looking for ways to improve. Obviously we’re focused on the guys that are on our team at the moment.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 17, 2018

It does appear that the Cowboys are taking a “wait and see” approach, and if the team’s receivers don’t start making plays in the passing game, then we could see Dez back in Big D. Stay tuned.