Speculation On Why Undertaker Announced Kane To Be In His Corner At WWE 'Super Show-Down'

The Undertaker returned to WWE on the September 17 edition of Monday Night Raw. The Deadman came back to address his upcoming Super Show-Down match against Triple H, set to take place in Australia on October 6.

Taker also addressed Triple H’s best friend Shawn Michaels, who will be in The Game’s corner for the match. But The Phenom will not be alone, as he announced that his storyline brother Kane will be in his corner at the Super Show-Down.

So why did WWE make this move? Wrestling News is reporting that the reason behind Kane’s booking could directly lead to WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 2. It could be that the company is planning a huge showdown between Degeneration-X and The Brothers of Destruction.

If that’s true, it would mark the first time Shawn Michaels has worked a pro wrestling match since 2010. It was at WrestleMania 26 when Michaels was defeated by none other than The Undertaker himself in a retirement match. The Heartbreak Kid has sworn he would he would never wrestle again but all signs now point to one more match for the Hall of Famer.

The history between all four men is extremely rich indeed, as the quartet has waged many wars with each other over the years. Triple H is now in a corporate role and The Undertaker is working a less than part-time schedule. Eight years have passed since HBK laced up the boots and Kane is now the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. But if they hook up at Crown Jewel, the focus will certainly be on entertaining the fans as only they can.

WWE’s deal with Saudi Arabia does bring a massive amount of money to the bottom line, but it also brings a great deal of controversy as well. That’s due to the treatment of women in the Middle Eastern culture, which is something that many fans protest.

The company is surely hoping that with enough time, the female Superstars will eventually be allowed in. That potential move would obviously be a history making moment, not only for professional wrestling, but for the Women’s Evolution as well.