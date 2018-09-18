Bearcats BlogCast: Glorious Domination

Welcome to this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, where Chris Bains and I revel in the Bearcats latest dominant victory. Back to back big time wins have us feeling pretty great about the current state of Cincinnati football, showing we are the same as everyone else because who couldn’t be happy? Cincinnati is 3-0. They are winning. Winning is fun. Winning is Bearcats.

Chris and I start by discussing the highs of the 63-7 smashing of Alabama A&M. We talk about the mighty right arm of Desmond Ridder, Kahlil Lewis, Thomas Geddis catching passes on people’s heads, the freshman running backs going wild, and so, so, so much more. A good time was had by all.

From there, we transition into preview the next challenge for the Bearcats, the Ohio Bobcats. I did just write Bobcasts, which would be the name of my Ohio University podcast. I am bad at podcast names. Chris and I show a lot of skepticism about the Ohio defense after that unit has been gashed in their first two games. While giving proper respect to Frank Solich, we wonder what it would take for Ohio to pull off the upset of our mighty Bearcats.

Chris and I talk about the AAC, giving our thoughts on last week’s action while looking ahead to the games this weekend. It is not a great slate. This spins into a conversation about the bar for coaches in the AAC, namely surrounded by conversation about how hot Phillip Montgomery’s seat in Tulsa should be.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.