Look: Bears honor Brian Urlacher with great Hall of Fame ceremony at halftime

The Bears showed some appreciation for one of the greatest players to ever play for their franchise at halftime of Monday’s game against the Seahawks.
Brian Urlacher, who the team selected with the ninth overall pick of the 2000 draft, was one of the most dominant players in team history — often flying all over the field to make plays, seemingly being involved in every single one. Not only that, he was an “Iron Man,” and rarely ever missed a snap — let alone a game.
The former middle linebacker was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month, and the Bears honored him with a halftime ceremony at Soldier Field.
Here’s what it looked like.
Linebacker Lance Briggs, who played alongside Urlacher, was there for the festivities.
Urlacher was given a mini-statue of himself by the team, which was pretty cool.
Well done, Bears. That was pretty awesome, and Urlacher was certainly deserving of it.
