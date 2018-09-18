Look: Bears honor Brian Urlacher with great Hall of Fame ceremony at halftime

The Bears showed some appreciation for one of the greatest players to ever play for their franchise at halftime of Monday’s game against the Seahawks.

Brian Urlacher, who the team selected with the ninth overall pick of the 2000 draft, was one of the most dominant players in team history — often flying all over the field to make plays, seemingly being involved in every single one. Not only that, he was an “Iron Man,” and rarely ever missed a snap — let alone a game.

The former middle linebacker was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month, and the Bears honored him with a halftime ceremony at Soldier Field.

Really nice halftime ceremony honoring #Bears MLB Brian Urlacher. He was presented with a small statue by the team and received a ring from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I believe team should have also retired No. 54. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 18, 2018

Lovie Smith said Brian Urlacher once requested to not be introduced at Soldier Field after all his teammates. Tonight is all about him, running out of the tunnel at halftime wearing the Hall of Fame gold jacket and with former teammates there to greet him. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) September 18, 2018

Here’s what it looked like.

I’ve seen a lot of halftime ceremonies honoring former players and coaches – still a popular time for many fans to take a break, the stands are full for Bears HOF LB Brian Urlacher pic.twitter.com/ouTzE5MN2l — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) September 18, 2018

"I didn't get a chance to say goodbye to the fans because you don't ever know when it's your last game." Brian Urlacher got to say that goodbye:https://t.co/Z3wcE67o03 — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) September 18, 2018

Linebacker Lance Briggs, who played alongside Urlacher, was there for the festivities.

Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs. pic.twitter.com/0s3aY1Cj6S — The Loop Sports (@TheLoop_Sports) September 18, 2018

Urlacher was given a mini-statue of himself by the team, which was pretty cool.

Brian Urlacher is no longer in the Hall of Fame. He's in the bowels of Soldier Field. pic.twitter.com/7MgWgHLRRi — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) September 18, 2018

Well done, Bears. That was pretty awesome, and Urlacher was certainly deserving of it.