Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Triple A National Championship Game

International League vs. Pacific Coast League, Huntington Park, Columbus, OH

Durham Bulls vs. Memphis Redbirds — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference 2018 — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Footall Coaches Press Conference 2018 — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside Pac-12 Football — Pac-12 Network, 9 p.m.

College Football: Inside Slant — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Equestrian

FEI Equestrian World Games, Covered Arena, Tryon International Equestrian Center, Mill Spring, NC

Vaulting

Squad Compulsory — Olympic Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Individual Women’s Compulsory — Olympic Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Individual Men’s Compulsory — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Golf

Golf Central Special: Tour Championship News COnference — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Payne Stewart Award — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2016 Ryder Cup, Day 2 — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NESN/WPIX, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/STO, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Fox Sports West/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Philadelphia — SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta — ESPN/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — WGN/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Kansas City/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

2018-19 NBA TV Forecast: Predictions — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2018 Week 2 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NFL Films Presents — FS1, 10 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Boston at Washington — NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus — NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa vs. Toronto at Lucan Community Centre, Lucan, Ontario, Canada — NHL Network/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado — Altitude, 9 p.m./NHL Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Soccer

NWSL Semifinal

North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

The Turkish SuperLig Hour — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

TrueSouth (series premiere) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Best Shot (series premiere) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Best Shot — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Best Shot — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Best Shot — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Best Shot — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

St. Petersburg Open, Sibur Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

WTA Tour

Toray Pan Pacific Open, Arena Tachikawa Tachihi, Tokyo, Japan

1st Round — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Group B, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven — Univision/Univision Deportes, 12:30 p.m./TNT, 12:55 p.m.

Group B, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Inter Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Galavision, 12:30 p.m.

Group C, Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain — Univision/Univision Deportes, 2:50 p.m./TNT, 3 p.m.

Group D, Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

FC Schalke 04 vs. Porto — Galavision, 3 p.m.

Group A, Stade Louis II, Fontvieille, Monaco

AS Monaco vs. Atlético Madrid — UniMás, 3 p.m.

Group A, Jan Breydelstadion, Bruges, Belgium

Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund — B/R Live/Univision Deportes.com, 3 p.m.

Group C, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, Serbia

Crvena zvedzda vs. Napoli — B/R Live/Univision Deportes.com, 3 p.m.

Group D, Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul, Turkey

Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moskva — B/R Live/Univision Deportes.com, 3 p.m.

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, noon

Fútbol Central — Univision/Univision Deportes/Galavision, noon

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.