Look: Wrigley Field press box catches fire

It was lit at Wrigley Field — literally — on Thursday.

The press box caught on fire, with the Chicagoland police scanner tweeted out the news around 2:30 p.m. ET.

Chicago FD:

Working Fire

1060 W Addison St

Wrigley Field

Working fire in the press box

E78 with lines off

14:15 — Chicagoland Scanner (@CFGScanner) September 20, 2018

Hand pumps in use — Chicagoland Scanner (@CFGScanner) September 20, 2018

Wrigley is on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PeuwG91Urq — Curtis Walker (@curtis_walker) September 20, 2018

Reporting live outside Wrigley Field press box fire. There were more first responders at @ChiPartyAunt’s 2nd wedding pic.twitter.com/iOXDdLaKTO — Nisei Lounge Chicago (@NiseiLounge) September 20, 2018

In a stroke of luck Wrigley Field is across the street from a firehouse. pic.twitter.com/RcfNavRxBL — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) September 20, 2018

NBCS Chicago provided an update on the incident.

All immediate threats appear to be put out for now, but no word yet on how this will affect Wrigley Field moving forward or how much damage the fire

caused.

UPDATE: It was an actually in the concession stand, not the press box, which was initially reported.

Cubs say it was a concession stand fire. Doesn't sound like anything major. The press box is safe! — Kevin Powell (@kpowell720) September 20, 2018

Chicago Fire confirms they responded to a small fire in one of the concession stands at Wrigley Field. This was not a major fire. No injuries. — Isabelle Muñoz (@belle0395) September 20, 2018

It’s good to hear that the fire wasn’t as severe as was initially reported, and that first responders were able to deal with it in a quick and orderly fashion.