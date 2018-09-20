Look: Wrigley Field press box catches fire

It was lit at Wrigley Field — literally — on Thursday.
The press box caught on fire, with the Chicagoland police scanner tweeted out the news around 2:30 p.m. ET.
NBCS Chicago provided an update on the incident.
All immediate threats appear to be put out for now, but no word yet on how this will affect Wrigley Field moving forward or how much damage the fire
caused.
UPDATE: It was an actually in the concession stand, not the press box, which was initially reported.
It’s good to hear that the fire wasn’t as severe as was initially reported, and that first responders were able to deal with it in a quick and orderly fashion.
