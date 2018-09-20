Report: Clippers are favorites to sign Kawhi Leonard

Earlier today it was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Jimmy Butler preferred to be traded to the LA Clippers.

Minnesota's Jimmy Butler is most determined to find a way to the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. The appeal of partnering with a second star – the Clippers have two max contract slots available in summer free agency – is an intriguing scenario for him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 20, 2018

It seems like things may be getting even more interesting for the Clippers, as Wojnarowski reported that the LA team is now the favorite to sign Kawhi Leonard.

“The Clippers have two max contract slots available in July, and are emerging as a front-runner for Toronto’s All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard when he becomes a free agent in July, league sources said.”

What remains to be seen is what the Clippers would give up for Jimmy Butler, but the idea of Leonard and Butler should be a very interesting pairing. As it stands, the Clippers have a team filled with tons of defensive-minded players that are all known hustlers on the court. The biggest contract on the team belongs to Danilo Gallinari, at $21,587,579. There are tons of trade-able pieces if the Timberwolves are in win-now mode.

Since Jerry West took over the Clippers, the team has been trying to re-tool itself. Nearly every move last season, including the Blake Griffin trade, was made for the 2019 off-season and beyond. Adding Butler right now, while somewhat risky, will put the team ahead of the pace that they planned. Even if the Clippers don’t do damage during the 2018-19 season, they will definitely be a team to watch during next year’s off-season.