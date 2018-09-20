Touchdowns and Tangents 93: Raiders, Rams, Steelers and more

This week’s touchdowns and tangents features a call-in from an unexpected guest. Co-host Pete calls Kenny live from a journalism conference in Austin Texas. The two take some time to shit on the Raiders and credit the Rams. Friend and journalist Julius Lasin also appears for a fun cameo.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/touchdowns_tangents/tds-tangents-episode-93



Otherwise, Kenny’s solo show features plenty takes on college football, the Steelers and everything else from the week’s headlines. Kenny even gives you a South Bay football update. Mac Miller and Serena Williams must also be addressed.

Listen for yourself everywhere podcasts are available including xsquadradio.com, thegoodnewsradiostation.com and ullpresscoverage.com/radio.