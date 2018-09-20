Left Coast Sports

Touchdowns and Tangents 93: Raiders, Rams, Steelers and more

Touchdowns and Tangents 93: Raiders, Rams, Steelers and more

Left Coast Sports

Touchdowns and Tangents 93: Raiders, Rams, Steelers and more

This week’s touchdowns and tangents features a call-in from an unexpected guest. Co-host Pete calls Kenny live from a journalism conference in Austin Texas. The two take some time to shit on the Raiders and credit the Rams. Friend and journalist Julius Lasin also appears for a fun cameo.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/touchdowns_tangents/tds-tangents-episode-93


Otherwise, Kenny’s solo show features plenty takes on college football, the Steelers and everything else from the week’s headlines. Kenny even gives you a South Bay football update. Mac Miller and Serena Williams must also be addressed. 

Listen for yourself everywhere podcasts are available including xsquadradio.com, thegoodnewsradiostation.com and ullpresscoverage.com/radio.

, , , Left Coast Sports, NFL, Raiders, Updates

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

25m

Colts 25m ago

What’s up Colts fans? The team is coming off an impressive 21-9 win over the Redskins, and now face an upcoming battle with the (…)

4hr

MLB 4hr ago

There are many people who are not big on the idea of September baseball. While for a handful of teams the final month of the regular (…)

More Left Coast Sports
Home