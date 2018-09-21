Fox Sports Midwest will air 72 Blues games in 2018-19

The full TV schedule for the 2018-19 St. Louis Blues season has been revealed. With 10 games appearing on NBC Sports Network or NBC, Fox Sports Midwest has announced they will carry the remaining 72 games.

John Kelly (play-by-play) and Darren Pang (analyst) will once again be the main voices for Blues games, with Bernie Federko serving as the pregame, postgame and intermission analyst. Scott Warmann and Jim Hayes will serve as the hosts while Andy Strickland and Erica Weston will handle the reporting duties.

All Blues games on Fox Sports Midwest will also be streamed on the Fox Sports app.