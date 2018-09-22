Reason Why Shawn Michaels Is Coming Out Of Retirement For WWE "Crown Jewel"

There has been quite the buzz in the rumor mill when it comes to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Ever since his confrontation with The Undertaker on Raw weeks prior, it has seemed that a return would be imminent. As the days pass with more rumors swirling around, perhaps it is indeed true that the Heartbreak Kid will lace up his boots once more.

Even though Michaels has been absolutely adamant that he would not come out of retirement, the question has remained, why now? Why come back when the retirement match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 was the end of a chapter? Also, the “end of an era” at WrestleMania 28 closed the chapter on Triple H and The Undertaker?

Since WWE scored a huge money-making deal with Saudi Arabia after its successful event “The Greatest Royal Rumble”, it comes down to the cash that huge talent can bring home. At the end of the day money talks, and certainly it looks to be a sweet check that not even Michaels could turn down. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter clarified this reason, adding that the company had previously attempted to book Michaels at the Greatest Royal Rumble back in April.

It certainly helps with The Undertaker vs. Triple H being billed as the main event for the Super Show Down in Australia in two weeks. There is no doubt that the matchup will build towards the Crown Jewel event. Fans can certainly hope that a return to the ring will bring even more opportunity for Michaels, given how he feels physically after Crown Jewel.

With AJ Styles in the company and Daniel Bryan’s heroic return from medical retirement, there are stars in the eyes of fans who could unquestionably taste the dream matches that possibly lie ahead. However, with a Michaels return that equals a part-time schedule. While it’s earned, the schedule could possibly be marred in the build of potential matchups. With the backing of the company, perhaps its commitment to these huge matchups will solve that issue.

Before fans get too ahead of themselves at the bright future, both the Super Show Down and Crown Jewel hasn’t happened yet. Money may talk but if it brings more to the table, then surely everyone is a winner.