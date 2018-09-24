Robby Fabbri has a lower-body injury, but it's not his knee

Bad news: Robby Fabbri has a lower-body injury. Good news: It’s not his knee this time.

In Sunday’s preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Fabbri was forced to leave with a lower-body injury in the first period. The game was just Fabbri’s second preseason game this year, and fans immediately worried that he had suffered yet another knee injury.

Thankfully, that’s not the case.

Mike Yeo said Fabbri’s injury is not related to the knee. #stlblues https://t.co/bvTUuopfFO — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 23, 2018

Of course, while we can now rule out the knee, it’s still kind of worrisome that details are in short supply. You’d think the Blues would announce that it’s a minor bump or just a day-to-day matter if that was the case. It may not be anything serious, but the Blues didn’t do much to quiet the concern.

Fabbri has worked hard to overcome his previous knee injury, including training with the National Ballet of Canada. His battle to remove the “injury prone” label resulted in a one-year prove-yourself contract he signed with the Blues over the summer, but so far he’s off to a rough start.

Hopefully it’s nothing too serious.