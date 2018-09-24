Shohei Ohtani sings 'Despacito' on team bus for rookie hazing (Video)

All eyes have been on Angels rookie sensation Shohei Ohtani this season, and he continues to amaze, both on and off the diamond.

Ohtani continues to crush home runs, and he’s been doing this with UCL damage, which will cause him to undergo Tommy John Surgery in the offseason. Most players would have called it quits during that time, but not Ohtani, who continues to amaze.

Speaking of amazing, you need to see this video of him signing “Despacito” on the team bus, which his teammates talked him into doing as rookie hazing.

Morning everyone! I bless you with Shohei Ohtani singing Despacito! #Angels pic.twitter.com/3jNYlN3baQ — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) September 24, 2018

That’s a heck of a lot better than dressing up in some eccentric outfit, as many teams have rookies do.