Watch: Cubs fans fight each other in Wrigley Field bleachers

The antics that often take place in the Wrigley Field bleachers are usually fun to observe, but sometimes, alcohol plays a role, and fans take things to another level that doesn’t belong on the baseball diamond.

September baseball is thoroughly entertaining, especially in the NL Central, with the Cubs and Brewers battling it out for the division title. A number of Cubs fans at Monday’s game against the Pirates didn’t even seem to be interested in that, though, as they were too busy fighting each other.

And they weren’t even good at it. Check out these two young Cubs fans fighting in the bleachers, with some of the worst punches you’ll ever see.

Bleacher fight at today’s cubs game…”THERE’S NO FIGHTING IN THE BLEACHERS!” pic.twitter.com/Fs6rIniRQS — Nomar Ceballos (@nomarceballos) September 25, 2018

First fight ever? Probably. Keep those antics in the streets, rather than at the game.