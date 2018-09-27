Maria Kanellis Addresses WWE Fan Criticism For Not Being A Wrestler

WWE Evolution is one month away, sparking debates and criticism throughout the WWE Universe. For Maria Kanellis, she has been recently targeted by fans for her lack of wrestling.

Does anyone else believe you can be an important part of WWE without in ring competition? So many people have insulted me recently because I have not been a full time competitor for 8 years but I have enjoyed managing and I respect managers. #heymanlady — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) September 27, 2018

Kanellis has always been up front about her position in wrestling and in life. Her killer confidence has allowed her to stand up to those who believe she was wasted space in the company Vince McMahon built. Kanellis may not be known as an outstanding wrestler by any means, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t put her stamp in pro wrestling.

Ever since the days of the first Divas search in 2004, Kanellis has never been the one to hold back. For her, actions have always spoken louder than words. After her release from the company in 2010, Kanellis focused on her schooling and stayed around wrestling, primarily Ring of Honor and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA).

Her prominence was well-received in ROH, where she became a valet for The Kingdom. Dubbed the first lady of ROH, Kanellis proved that she could still be beneficial in wrestling without actually having to wrestle.

With the come-uppance of managers appearing more and more in WWE, Kanellis is more than qualified to be a part of the revival. With her background in ROH in addition to her previous experience with WWE, Kanellis can utilize those factors should she return with husband Mike Kanellis. She understands the importance and benefits of managers, which that is a great thing in this day and age.

If fans remember, Kanellis had a “dumb blonde” gimmick back in the late 2000s. As a backstage announcer, her cuteness went so far to entertain fans as she would ask Superstars the same, specific questions before and after their responses. When then-Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff was subjected to a “trial”, Kanellis would read a statement consisting of SAT-worthy words that made fans do a double take.

Just because Kanellis hasn’t done wrestling in so long doesn’t mean that she hasn’t been a part of the Women’s Evolution. Over the years, she has created quite the background for herself. What didn’t work for her inside the ring is what she blossomed into outside of it.