Chris Sabin Reveals Future Of The Motor City Machine Guns, ROH TV Title Opportunity At 'Death Before Dishonor'

Chris Sabin has become quite the decorated wrestler in his over 15 years in the business. Although making appearances for Ring of Honor, Sabin really started to grow in popularity during his days at Impact Wrestling, being one of the most successful names in the X Division, as well as experiencing tag team success as the Motor City Machine Guns with Alex Shelley.

On Friday night, September 28, at the annual Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Sabin has an opportunity to expand his championship collection by competing against current ROH Television champion, Punishment Martinez. Sabin was able to defeat Silas Young on a Ring of Honor television taping to become the number one contender for the TV title.

In speaking with me on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, Sabin had an astute plan for what he will do if he wins the TV Championship, after I stated that he will then be known as the “King of Television.”

“I think if I do win the Television Championship, I can say I’m at least the second best wrestler in Ring of Honor. The World Champion is obviously number one, but hey, if I can say I’m the second best, that’s pretty good. “I hope [winning the title] comes with some control over television, at least some influence. You know, I’d bring back shows like The Office, make sure Michael Scott is in it, and you know, maybe have one more Saved by the Bell reunion or something. Who knows? Hopefully, I attain those powers.”

Last year, at Death Before Dishonor, Sabin teamed with Shelley to win his first title in the company, which was the ROH World Tag Team Championship. This year, however, Sabin is hoping to embark on a successful solo career, since Shelley has decided to endeavor in a career outside of the ring.

Sabin provided an update on the future of the Motor City Machine Guns.

“I think, just for the foreseeable future, that the Motor City Machine Guns are pretty much done. Of course, we’re still friends outside and everything, but yeah, I think that I think I’m going to be on my own for quite a while now. I don’t see the Motor City Machine Guns reunited anytime soon. “But that’s okay, you gotta mix it up, you know? I’ve gone back and forth between singles and tag team wrestling throughout my career. I was a tag team wrestler for the last couple of years, so it’s good to switch things up. And, you know, see how for I can take this as a singles wrestler.”

As far as what to expect from Sabin, he stated that while he is considered a smaller guy in the world of pro wrestling, he has wrestled many bigger guys throughout his career, and he going to watch Punishment Martinez matches and devise a strategy to become the new ROH TV Champion.

ROH Death Before Dishonor airs LIVE from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, September 28, 2018 at 9 p.m. EDT on traditional cable and satellite Pay-Per-View providers, and streaming free for HonorClub VIP, 50% off for HonorClub Standard members, and through FITE TV.