Former Ring Of Honor Champion Headed To WWE

Ring of Honor is one of the most popular pro wrestling companies in the industry today. ROH is currently experiencing its peak as a promotion, thanks to its partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Both companies will run a joint event in April of 2019 at Madison Square Garden during WrestleMania 35 weekend. The G1 Supercard is indeed taking place in WWE’s backyard, signaling an extremely historic night for the business. But one Ring of Honor star will not be booked on the card.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Punishment Martinez is finishing up with ROH and is now headed to WWE. Martinez lost the World Television Championship in his last Ring of Honor match.

It’s unknown if Martinez will debut on NXT or WWE’s main roster. NXT has been the landing spot for more than one ROH star of course, including Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and The Undisputed Era. But if the decision is made to send Martinez to either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live, the obvious question is, how far can he go?

Martinez spoke to The Floor Seat in July of 2018 and gave his thoughts on working on the main event level.

“Of course that’s always the goal, to work the main event. But I think right now, especially with Ring of Honor, everybody looks to put on the best performance possible. Everybody’s looking to be the match that everybody remembers. You don’t have to go on last for that. So I really believe that right now, we’re good. Put us on first, put us on in the middle, we’re still going to deliver like we would at any other placement.”

Punishment Martinez spent three years with Ring of Honor but he brought 11 years of experience to the table. Many believe he has a bright future in WWE and he’s surely bringing the experience necessary to succeed in Vince McMahon’s company.