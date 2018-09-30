Former WWE And Current Ring Of Honor Star Out With Injury Until 2019

For fans of Ring of Honor, it’s going to be some time before they see Tenille Dashwood in the ring again.

Despite being offered a contract with the company, she will undergo shoulder surgery that is expected to keep her out of the ring for at least the next six months due to a shoulder injury, according to PWInsider.

Dashwood worked the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in a losing effort against Women of Honor champion Sumie Sakai. A backstage attack later than night gave her an angle to be out with injury.

If the name Tenille Dashwood doesn’t ring a bell, she is the woman who competed as Emma in WWE. Despite being one of the better in-ring workers in the women’s division, one who the crowd greatly appreciated, she was never able to get her big break in WWE due to a variety of reasons, most notably the fact she was prone to injury.

After deciding her character had gone stale, WWE decided to give her a “makeover” and have her go by the name Emmalina. After what seemed like an endless amount of vignettes on Raw, the character never actually made it on television.

WWE apparently had a change of heart.

Emma never really recovered from this as she was just brought back as her previous persona. Still, it seemed a huge surprise when the company chose to part ways with her last October.

Tenille Dashwood on The Importance of Winning the WOH Title and What’d She Be Doing If She Wasn’t Wrestling https://t.co/0KImDpGZ8V pic.twitter.com/IdT32L4QdH — LordsofPain.net (@lordsofpain) September 21, 2018

She then waited for her 90-day no-compete clause to run out before accepting some independent bookings. Emma has competed against the likes of Rachel Ellering and Deonna Purrazzo since leaving WWE, two women who both competed in the recent Mae Young Classic.

Since February, she has appeared on Ring of Honor events as part of its growing Women of Honor division. In the tournament to crown the first ever Women of Honor champion, she won two matches before en route to reaching the tournament semi-finals, where she lost to Sakai.

We here at The Floor Seat wish Dashwood a speedy recovery.