Watch: Kerryon Johnson trucks Cowboys player on TD run

It hasn’t taken Lions rookie running back Kerryon Johnson long to burst onto the NFL scene.

Johnson, on the heels of an 101-yard performance against the Patriots last Sunday, picked up where he left off in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. He had a tough matchup, going up against a stout defensive front that is tough against the run, but that didn’t stop him from producing.

The Lions rookie was looking for his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday, and he had a great opportunity in the fourth quarter, with the team in a first-and-goal scenario. Johnson received a handoff, and only Cowboys safety Jeff Heath stood between him and the end zone. No problem, as Johnson ran right over him, sending Heath to the ground, as he ran into the end zone for the score.

Kerryon Johnson TRUCK STICK pic.twitter.com/F05YDybw8i — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 30, 2018

Johnson was the Lions’ first running back to go over 100 yards in 70 games last week, and now he has a touchdown to his name as well.