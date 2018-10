Monday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference 2018 — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Coordinators’ Corner — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Loyola (MD) vs. Delaware — Twitter, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 7

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Best Lessons Ever: Tiger Woods — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Quest for the Card — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 7

Celta Vigo vs. Getafe CF — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

MLB

National League Tiebreakers

Central Division Tiebreaker, Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs — ESPN, 1 p.m.

West Division Tiebreaker, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN, 4 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Classic: 1998 Daytona 500 — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

New York at Washington — MSG Network/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Orlando Magic Team Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves Team Preview — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks Team Preview — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Houston Rockets Team Preview — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder Team Preview — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs Team Preview — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks Team Preview — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Monday Night Football, Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, CO

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL Preseason

NHL Global Series, PostFinance Arena, Bern, Switzerland

New Jersey at SC Bern — Sportsnet/NHL Network/MSG Plus, 1:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Season Preview — Sportsnet, 9 p.m.

Soccer

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

TrueSouth — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

E:60: Vegas Strong — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

E:60 Profile: Sammy Sosa — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Center Court: Communist China Open & Japan Tennis Open Championships — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Center Court: Communist China Open & Japan Tennis Open Championships — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

WTA Tour

Communist China Open, National Tennis Center, Beijing, Communist China

1st Round — beIN Sports, 9 a.m.

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9:30 a.m.