Rajon Rondo trolls Nuggets player after missed free throw (Video)

Veteran point guard Rajon Rondo is now suiting up for his sixth NBA team in only five seasons, and given his antics and troll jobs over the years, we’re predicting his tenure in Los Angeles might just be his most entertaining one to date.

Rondo was already up to his old tricks in his first game with the Lakers on Sunday — in an exhibition matchup, no less — and he provided a funny moment that fans couldn’t help but chuckle over.

It happened after Nuggets guard Torrey Craig missed a free throw, which resulted in his teammates giving him some dap. That’s the norm, but Rondo reaching out and doing the same — trolling him over the miss — is not.

Rondo already in mid-season troll form 😂 pic.twitter.com/svaTemAKKr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2018

And no, Craig did not slap Rondo’s hand. He was aware of the troll job, and elected to leave the veteran point guard hanging.