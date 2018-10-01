Watch: Mike Ditka sings horrible rendition of 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' at Wrigley Field

The powers that be at Wrigley Field called upon a Chicago legend to fire fans up for the pivotal Game No. 163 on Monday.

Given that a division title was on the line, it made sense to call out the big guns, and that’s exactly what the Cubs did for the seventh inning stretch. They had former Cubs head coach Mike Ditka sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” and he was just as bad as he’s been in the past.

The timing was off, and the voice, was, well, as you’d expect. So without further ado, give it a listen below.

Just Ditka being Ditka.