Odell Beckham Jr. Has A Right To Be Frustrated

Odell Beckham Jr. is the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, but he has yet to find the end zone this season. The New York Giants need to realize that their offensive struggles will not end until they figure out the right way to use Beckham.

The Giants lost to the New Orleans Saints 33-18 on Sunday. After scoring a touchdown on their first drive, the Giants did not find the end zone again until late in the fourth quarter. Beckham had seven receptions for 60 yards in the game. He was targeted 11 times by quarterback Eli Manning.

After the loss to the Saints, Beckham was asked if he was frustrated with everything going on.

It’s hard to blame Beckham for being frustrated. He’s done everything in his power to help the Giants offense this season. In four games, he has 31 receptions on 45 targets for a total of 331 yards. Beckham is on pace for the fourth 1,000-yard season of his career.

One of the reasons that the Giants are having such a tough time offensively right now is that Manning has not been throwing deep balls to Beckham. His longest catch of the year so far was a 30-yard reception against the Houston Texans in Week 3. This is partially why Beckham has yet to score a touchdown in 2018.

The Giants are not going anywhere this season unless the offense begins to pick it up. Manning has one of the best receivers in the NFL to utilize in his offense. It’s time for him to start to throw the ball deep to Beckham and give him the chance to showcase the elite skills that he has.