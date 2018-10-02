Several youngsters crack Blues' opening lineup

The St. Louis Blues have announced their 2018-19 opening night lineup and there are quite a few new faces. Beyond all the additions from this summer’s transactions, several youngsters won a spot with the team.

Notably included are Robert Thomas, Sammy Blais, Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Schmaltz. Below is the full lineup.

Forwards: Ivan Barbashev, Sammy Blais, Tyler Bozak, Jordan Kyrou, Pat Maroon, Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Alexander Steen, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas

Defense: Robert Bortuzzo, Jay Bouwmeester, Chris Butler, Vince Dunn, Joel Edmundson, Niko Mikkola, Colton Parayko, Alex Pietrangelo, Jordan Schmaltz

Goalies: Jake Allen, Chad Johnson

Injured Reserve: Oskar Sundqvist

Non-Roster: Robby Fabbri (injured), Erik Foley (injured), Carl Gunnarsson (injured), Jakub Jerabek (awaiting visa), Luke Opilka (injured), Nikita Soshnikov (injured)

And these are the players who are headed to San Antonio.

So Thorburn, Sanford, Husso and Walman are going to San Antonio. #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) October 2, 2018

That makes 12 forwards, nine defensemen and two goalies.

The Blues are rolling with nine defensemen due to their current injuries. Though this is the lineup the team has announced, don’t get too attached to it. More moves are likely once Bortuzzo serves his suspension and after Fabbri returns to full health (assuming he does).

Also, once Fabbri is ready, it will open up a spot, and when Bortuzzo is eligible to return Saturday, it will also move some people around. #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) October 2, 2018

Overall, there aren’t a ton of surprises here, but it is impressive how many young players made the cut. Personally, I’m extremely excited to watch both Thomas and Kyrou competing at the NHL level. Expectations are high.