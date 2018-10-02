Shawn Michaels Reveals The One WWE Star He Contemplated Coming Out Of Retirement To Face

As seen on WWE Raw this week, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels got physical in the ring with The Big Red Machine Kane, as the two prepare to corner The Undertaker and Triple H for their “Last Time Ever” singles match taking place at WWE Super Show-Down this Saturday.

Speculation has been that HBK’s recent return to WWE TV and storylines is gearing him up for a possible return match at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Reports have indicated, but not confirmed, that plans are being discussed in WWE for Shawn Michaels to team up with his DX partner Triple H to face the team of The Undertaker and Kane, collectively known as The Brothers of Destruction, in Saudi Arabia.

With rumors of HBK coming out of retirement for another match, or possibly multiple matches, Inside the Ropes has released an interview conducted with HBK in front of a live audience earlier this year in Glasgow, Scotland.

During the interview Michaels reveals that he has contemplated coming out of retirement in the past, to face the man who ended his career, The Undertaker, but ultimately, Michaels decided to remain retired.

“It was probably about four years after I retired there was an idea that was, it was with ‘Taker again,” revealed Michaels. “But it was just from a creative standpoint it was easily the most intriguing idea, one of those ones where my wife said, ‘oh, that’s pretty cool.’ And that was the one, when I said no, she said ‘you really are done.'”

Shawn Michaels also admits during the interview that he had been tempted in the past to accept a match against AJ Styles, but again, decided against the idea in favor of remaining retired. You can hear more from Michaels in the above video player.