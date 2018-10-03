Charlotte Flair On Why She Needs To Up Her Game In WWE, Which NXT Star Is 'The Future'

WWE Smackdown Live star Charlotte Fair has accomplished almost everything a Superstar can on the main roster, making it hard to believe that her career in WWE is a mere five years old.

In a new interview conducted for The UK Mirror, Flair assumed the role of a ring veteran, discussing how the arrival of Ronda Rousey and the new crop of talent coming into WWE impacts her position in the company.

“We continue to hire women who seem to already be polished and who have already made it outside of WWE, and whose whole goal was to get to WWE,” said Flair. “That makes me think that I need to work that much harder because this crop of girls can take my spot. “I am more excited to see what we have built now and what the women who are [coming through] have built for the future because I don’t think it is going to stop at Evolution.”

As Flair gears up for this Saturday’s WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia, her match remains unannounced for WWE Evolution, the first-ever all-women’s PPV taking place on October 28th in Long Island, New York. Not only will the event feature the current WWE women’s division, but it will also feature names from the past in addition to NXT UK talents and the women of NXT.

On the subject of WWE’s developmental talent, Flair named Bianca Belair as someone to keep an eye on as the future of WWE, and also spoke on what she hopes she can offer the next generation of talents who join her on the main roster.