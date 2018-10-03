Knicks rumors indicate team has 'very good shot' at signing Kevin Durant

The Knicks appear set to make a big splash next summer, and even though the last few seasons have been abysmal, it’s fair to say the team is trending in the right direction.

And sure, the 2018-19 season will likely be another throwaway year, with the team struggling to win more than 30 games, but the team has done a good job of clearing cap room.

They’re now in position to potentially sign two max players next summer, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant likely being near the top of that list. ESPN’s Chris Haynes believes the Knicks have a “very good shot” at landing KD, even with him being eligible to sign a supermax deal with the Warriors after this season.

“I will say this: The New York Knicks have a very good shot at luring KD away from the Bay Area,” he said. “The reason I say that is his business partner, Rich Kleiman, is based in New York. A huge New York Knicks fan. Their business is located and based in New York. KD’s dad is a big New York Knicks fan. The same allure that LeBron had toward the Los Angeles Lakers, just the building, the culture, the same thing, the same way, I know that KD feels about the Knicks.”

It doesn’t appear that Haynes is really informed about this subject, and is connecting the dots more than speaking from information he learned from a source. Still, Durant does appear to be in play for the Knicks next summer, and a lineup with him, another max player, Kristaps Porzingis, Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina is pretty attractive.