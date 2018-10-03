Kofi Kingston Comments On Making WWE History As Another Current Champion Nears Major Accomplishment

WWE Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston recently made WWE history as he has held the WWE Tag Team Titles for more days than any other Superstar who has come before him.

Kingston has held a WWE Tag Team Championship, be that on Raw or Smackdown, for 954 days, and in a new interview with Renee Young, Kingston reacted to the huge career milestone.

“I’ve really kind of taken this time to like, reflect, you know what I mean?”, said Kingston. “Because I’ve been so fortunate to have had so many great tag team partners. I’ve learned so much from all of them. From [CM] Punk, it was what it takes to be the top guy in WWE. With Truth, it was when I was really starting to kind of let loose as a character and have fun in the ring.”

Kingston went on to talk about other tag team partner influences he had such as Evan Bourne and his present partners, Big E and Xavier Woods. You can hear more from Kingston in the above video player.

Meanwhile, the current WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne is nearing a major accomplishment of his own. Dunne already holds the distinction of being the current longest reigning Champion in WWE, after Brock Lesnar lost his Universal Title at SummerSlam this year.

Dunne has since posted the following on Instagram, with the simple caption “500 days later”.

Dunne has surpassed 500 consecutive days as Champion, and when he hits 504 days, he will officially surpass Brock Lesnar’s WWE Univeral Title reign, which is the longest reign in what WWE considers to be its “modern era”, reports PWInsider.

Pete Dunne is only the second WWE UK Champion in company history, having defeated the inaugural Champion, Tyler Bate, back in May of 2017. Dunne has gone on to defend the title against such names as NXT North American Champion Ricochet, and Zack Gibson, the winner of the second WWE UK Title tournament.