Look: NFL ratings dominated all other TV shows in September

It’s no secret that the NFL is king, when it comes to literally everything quantifiable.

TV ratings, merchandise, social media buzz — the NFL dominates all other sports, although the NBA is catching up, and also crushes TV shows. “Sunday Night Football” and “Monday Night Football” continue to shatter records with each passing week.

And the ratings back that up. The top 15 most-watched TV shows in September were all NFL games, which is pretty crazy, as a lot of networks run their season-openers that month. And yet, they still couldn’t compete against the NFL.

Social media’s trending topics will back this data up, as the NFL continues to be the main topic of discussion, and understandably so.