WWE Success Causes Vince McMahon's Return To Top Financial List, How Much Is He Worth?

After a 16 year absence, WWE CEO Vince McMahon has retuned to the coveted Forbes 400 list of richest Americans, reports Forbes.

The report notes Vince McMahon’s net worth saw a $1.6 billion increase from last year, making his current net worth $3.3 billion. As for McMahon’s success in the past year, the report attributes much of it to the continued success of WWE, as stock prices continue to soar, more than tripling in the 12 months ending September 7th, 2018.

WWE stock saw a meteoric rise this year due in part to soaring revenues and the announcement that the company has signed landmark TV deals with FOX Sports and NBC Universal worth in excess of $2 billion.

McMahon joins the likes of Vincent Viola and Houston Rockets former owner Leslie Alexander as names retiring to the Forbes list this year.

Interestingly enough, McMahon returns to the list during a year when WWE’s TV ratings are at an all-time low, with WWE Raw posting its lowest average audience number in show history this week.

Vince McMahon’s successful financial year in WWE will come at a great time for the 73 year-old boss, as he announced earlier this year that the XFL will be returning in 2020, and past reports have indicated McMahon intends to invest at least half a billion dollars on the league’s relaunch.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment LLC will spend roughly $500 million to fund the first three seasons of the returning XFL.

This is the XFL. Retweet to make some noise. #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/Vtude7GqmM — XFL (@xfl2020) January 26, 2018

