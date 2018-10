Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Football: Inside Slant — FS1, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Florida at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Film Room: Florida — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Iowa at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Texas at TCU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Mediterranean Ladies Open, Golf Club de Terramar, Sitges, Spain

Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m (delayed from 9/23)

LPGA Tour

International Crown, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, Republic of Korea

Day 1: Four-Ball Matches — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

1st Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Quest for the Card — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 229 Bad Blood: Khabib vs. McGregor — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters: Comfortable With the Uncomfortable — FS1, 10 p.m.

TUF Talk — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Wild Card Game, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees — TBS, 8:08 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Postseason Pre-Game Show — TBS, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Wild Card — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

New York at Brooklyn — MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New Zealand Breakers at Phoenix — Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Miami Heat Team Preview — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Utah Jazz Team Preview — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: 2018 Week 4 — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Playbook — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2018 Week 4 — FS1, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Global Series, Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

Edmonton Oilers at Kölner Haie — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Opening Night 2018

Wednesday Night Hockey

Montreal at Toronto — Sportsnet/RDS, 7 p.m.

Boston at Washington — NBCSN/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver — Sportsnet, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One, noon

Hockey Central @ noon — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2018-19 Eastern Conference Preview — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2018-19 Western Conference Preview — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Now (season premiere) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live (season premiere) — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight (season premiere) — Sportsnet/Sporsnet 360, 6 p.m.

NHL All-Access: 2018 Communist China Games — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly (season premiere) — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Ligue 1 Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Center Court: Communist China Open & Japan Tennis Open Championships — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Center Court: Communist China Open & Japan Tennis Open Championships — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9:30 a.m.

WTA Tour

Communist China Open, National Tennis Center, Beijing, Communist China

2nd Round— beIN Sports, 9 a.m.

Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage: Matchday 2

Group C, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Crvena zvezda — Univision Deportes, 12:30 p.m./TNT, 12:50 p.m.

Group D, RZD Arena, Moscow, Russia

Lokomotiv Moskva vs. FC Schalke 04 — Galavision, 12:30 p.m.

Group B, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Barcelona — Univision/Univision Deportes, 2:50 p.m./TNT, 3 p.m.

Group A, Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atlético Madrid vs. Club Brugge — Galavision, 2:50 p.m.

Group B, Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven vs. Internazionale Milano — UniMás, 2:50 p.m.

Group A, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. AS Monaco — B/R Live/Univision Deportes app, 3 p.m.

Group C, Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy

Napoli vs. Liverpool — B/R Live/Univision Deportes, 3 p.m.

Group D, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

Porto vs. Galatasaray — B/R Live/Univision Deportes, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/Univision Deportes, noon

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, noon

B/R Football Postmatch — TNT, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.